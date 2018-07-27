Stevenage: Barrow midfielder Donovan Makoma joins for undisclosed fee

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria hopes Makoma will push for a first-team start

Stevenage have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Donovan Makoma for an undisclosed fee.

The Frenchman joins the League Two club from Barrow, where he made 16 National League appearances last season.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Makoma's contract but his signing follows a brief trial at the club.

"I'm very happy to be here," Makoma said. "It's a great team and a great opportunity for me to play my football in the league."

