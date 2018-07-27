Reece Cole: Yeovil Town sign Brentford midfielder on season-long loan deal

Reece Cole (left) is Yeovil's seventh summer signing

Yeovil Town have signed Brentford midfielder Reece Cole on a season-long loan deal from the Championship club.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with Newport County last season, scoring once in five games.

He could make his debut for the Glovers in their League Two opener against Bury on Saturday, 4 August.

Yeovil boss Darren Way said: "Reece is a very gifted player in terms of technique and has a good selection and range of passing."

