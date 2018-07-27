Joel Coleman: Huddersfield goalkeeper joins Shrewsbury Town on season-long loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old, who has also extended his deal with the Premier League side until the end of the 2019-20 season, made four appearances for the Terriers last season.
Coleman could make his Shrewsbury debut against Bradford on Saturday, 4 August.
"What's important now is he gets game time at a good level," Huddersfield boss David Wagner said.
