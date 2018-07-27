BBC Sport - Watch: Linfield Ladies go nine points clear
Watch: Linfield Ladies go nine points clear
- From the section Women's Football
Linfield Ladies extend their lead at the top of the Women's Premiership table after a 2-1 win over second-placed Cliftonville at Midgley Park.
Behind Linfield, three points separate second to fifth as Sion Swifts and Glentoran both picked up wins over Crusaders Strikers and Derry City.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired