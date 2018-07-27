Matty Willock: Man Utd midfielder joins St Mirren on season-long loan

Matty Willock (centre) made 12 appearance for St Johnstone last season

St Mirren have signed Manchester United and former St Johnstone midfielder Matty Willock on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 12 appearances for the Perth Saints in the second half of last season.

Englishman Willock has come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and had a loan spell with Dutch club Utrecht before heading to the Scottish Premiership.

"He certainly brings a physicality to the midfield," Stubbs said.

"Most importantly, he brings competition for places.

"He is a big lad, six foot one or two, powerful, aggressive, he will get around the pitch.

"He is a threat in terms of scoring, which is what I want to add to the midfield area, and he certainly gives us a lot of options in there."

Wllock told the St Mirren website: "I know what I am coming into. I know the tempo of the game is really quick so hopefully my experience last season stands me in good stead."

St Mirren go into their final Scottish League Cup sectional tie at home to Dumbarton one point behind Kilmarnock, who entertain League Two amateurs Queen's Park, in Group H.

Only the group winners and the four best runners-up from the eight sections qualify.

"There is a lot of ifs and maybes at the moment," Stubbs added. "If Kilmarnock don't win, we could finish the group on top.

"There are lots of permutations, but the only thing I am interested in right now is winning the game. It is as simple as that."