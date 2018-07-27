League Cup: Hamilton's Martin Canning fears Accies are already doomed

Martin Canning was pleased with Hamilton's Scott McMann (right) against Berwick Rangers

Martin Canning fears a win over Airdrieonians will not be enough to avoid an early Scottish League Cup exit for his Hamilton Academical side.

The best Accies can do is finish second behind Group F leaders Livingston, but a win is not guaranteed to secure one of the four best runners-up spots.

"I don't know if seven points will be enough," said the Accies manager.

"Losing to Annan and then the penalty shoot-out against Livingston looks like it might cost us."

Accies were drawn along with promoted Livi in one of only two groups with two Premiership teams.

And, although they subsequently swept Berwick Rangers aside 4-0, a 1-0 loss to another League Two side, Annan, is the main reason Accies sit fourth of the five-team section, two points behind Saturday's visitors.

Hearts, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell could also all take an early exit depending on results in the final round of games.

But Accies are most at threat and Canning said: "We should never have lost that game down at Annan, but we did.

"We then put ourselves in a decent position against Livi but again failed to get the result and it has left us with a mountain to climb."

Canning was particularly pleased with left-back Scott McMann's performance against the Wee Rangers.

"Scott is a powerful boy, but at times last season we had to play him at left centre-back and that meant we didn't get to see much of his biggest asset, which is going forward," he said.

"When you get him one-on-one, he's so hard to stop with his pace and strength.

"On top of that, he has a great left foot and puts in some great deliveries.

"Hopefully we can see more of that this season."

Lennard Sowah, signed after his summer exit from Cracovia, can play left centre-back, while Alex Penny, their acquisition from Peterborough United, and Ziggy Gordon, who has returned to Accies after leaving Pogon Siedlce, have added to the options for Canning.

"I'll be looking to bring in another defender before the window shuts, so we're hopefully going to have the strength and depth at centre-back to allow Scott to play one up, where he's more effective," he added.