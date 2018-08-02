Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 The New Saints

Saints are competing in the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League

Dean Ebbe's late goal saw The New Saints progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Welsh champions travelled to Gibraltar having won the home leg 2-1.

Juan Manuel Montesinos Romero took advantage of a defensive mix-up to put the home side ahead in the second leg.

But Ebbe restored the Saints' advantage on aggregate just after the 80-minute mark. Scott Ruscoe's side now face Midtjylland of Denmark.

They will play the home leg of the tie at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 9 August.