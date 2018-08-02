Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 The New Saints
Dean Ebbe's late goal saw The New Saints progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.
The Welsh champions travelled to Gibraltar having won the home leg 2-1.
Juan Manuel Montesinos Romero took advantage of a defensive mix-up to put the home side ahead in the second leg.
But Ebbe restored the Saints' advantage on aggregate just after the 80-minute mark. Scott Ruscoe's side now face Midtjylland of Denmark.
They will play the home leg of the tie at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 9 August.
Line-ups
Lincoln Red Imps
- 1Soler Ortuño
- 4Hernandez
- 3Chipolina
- 7Casciaro
- 6Lopes
- 99Ortiz JiménezSubstituted forCalderón Vallejoat 75'minutes
- 5Casciaro
- 20GarroSubstituted forCorral Valeroat 45'minutes
- 15dos Santos
- 28Gámiz Maroto
- 21Montesinos RomeroSubstituted forSergeantat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 9Vincueria
- 13Hankins
- 18Corral Valero
- 19Calderón Vallejo
- 23París
- 24Sergeant
New Saints
- 1Harrison
- 10RedmondSubstituted forCieslewiczat 68'minutes
- 6Routledge
- 3Marriott
- 4HollandBooked at 78minsSubstituted forDraperat 79'minutes
- 14Mullan
- 5Cabango
- 23Edwards
- 12HudsonBooked at 90mins
- 22LewisBooked at 89mins
- 21ByrneSubstituted forEbbeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Spender
- 7Seargeant
- 9Draper
- 11Cieslewicz
- 17Ebbe
- 20Nembhard
- 25Roberts
- Referee:
- Petri Viljanen