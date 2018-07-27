Motherwell's Charles Dunne to miss 'at least four months' of season

Charles Dunne went off injured as Well drew 1-1 with Stranraer and lost a penalty shoot-out

Motherwell expect Charles Dunne to miss at least four months of the season after the defender picked up a groin injury they expect will need surgery.

The 25-year-old came off early in last week's Scottish League Cup tie against Stranraer.

Well manager Stephen Robinson said: "He is seeing a top specialist in London on Tuesday.

"It looks like it will require surgery and we are probably looking at a four-month injury at best."

Dunne, a London-born former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, joined Well after leaving Oldham Athletic last summer.

He has gone on to make 47 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club last season.

Motherwell sit second, two points behind Championship side Queen of the South, going into Saturday's final League Cup Group G game against third-placed Clyde.

Robinson's side need three points to win the group and would need to lose by four goals to the League Two side to lose second place.

However, a defeat of any kind could risk missing out on qualifying as one of the four best runners-up from the eight sections.