Kenny Dougall: Barnsley sign Australian midfielder from Sparta Rotterdam

Kenny Dougall
Kenny Dougall began his career at home-town side Brisbane City

Barnsley have signed midfielder Kenny Dougall for an undisclosed fee from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal at Oakwell, is the first new signing since Daniel Stendel took over as manager at the start of June.

The former Australia Under-23 international has been in Europe since 2014 when he joined Dutch side Telstar, before moving to Sparta a year later.

"His personality and determination stood out to me," Stendel said.

"This squad is talented, we just needed to add something extra and I know Kenny can be the useful help we need in the midfield," the Barnsley boss added to the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired