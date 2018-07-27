Kenny Dougall: Barnsley sign Australian midfielder from Sparta Rotterdam

Kenny Dougall began his career at home-town side Brisbane City

Barnsley have signed midfielder Kenny Dougall for an undisclosed fee from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal at Oakwell, is the first new signing since Daniel Stendel took over as manager at the start of June.

The former Australia Under-23 international has been in Europe since 2014 when he joined Dutch side Telstar, before moving to Sparta a year later.

"His personality and determination stood out to me," Stendel said.

"This squad is talented, we just needed to add something extra and I know Kenny can be the useful help we need in the midfield," the Barnsley boss added to the club website.

