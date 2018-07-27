Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth target asks to leave Levante

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jefferson Lerma wins a header during Colombia's defeat by England at the World Cup
Jefferson Lerma has nine caps for Colombia

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has handed in a transfer request at Levante after the Spanish side rejected a bid from Bournemouth.

Lerma, 23, played in all four of his country's games at this summer's World Cup, including the penalty shootout defeat by England in the last 16.

The Premier League side's offer has been described as "significant", with one report suggesting it was £22.2m.

So far this summer, the Cherries have signed Diego Rico and David Brooks.

Spanish full-back Rico has joined from Leganes for £10.7m, while Wales midfielder Brooks arrived for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield United.

