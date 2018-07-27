BBC Sport - Highlights: Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis
Highlights: Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis
- From the section Hibernian
Watch Hibernian battle back from two goals down to beat Asteras Tripolis on an enthralling European night at Easter Road. Commentary from Jamie Lyall.
Available to UK users only.
