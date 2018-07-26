Manchester United will face holders County Antrim in Friday's Junior Section final at Super Cup NI after beating County Armagh 2-0 in the semi-final in Coleraine.

George Walters' early deflected strike put the Red Devils ahead before Manni Norkett sealed the win with a late goal after Armagh had missed chances to level.

The junior section sees players in action who were born on or after 1 January 2004.