Nick Pope: Burnley goalkeeper sustains 'serious' shoulder injury

Pope
Pope was part of England's squad for the World Cup in Russia

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope appears to have sustained a "serious" shoulder injury during the Clarets' 1-1 Europa League draw against Aberdeen, says Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

Pope was forced off after colliding with Dons' striker Sam Cosgrove.

The 26-year-old was part of England's World Cup squad and won his first cap against Costa Rica in June.

"Nick has gone to hospital and it certainly looks more serious than not serious at this stage," said Dyche.

"It was a bit of a needless challenge.

"When he responds to stop the ball going in I think the lad has caught his arm and knocked it back, so we'll just have to wait and see."

