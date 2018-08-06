Transfer deadline day: Nine Premier League transfer rumours

Time is ticking.

The early finish to this year's transfer window - at 17:00 BST on Thursday - may see clubs scrambling around for some late deals.

Will Tottenham finally sign a player? Will Anthony Martial remain at Manchester United?

BBC Sport takes a look at nine players that may be packing their bags before the deadline.

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

Position: Defender Age: 29 2017-18 Premier League stats: 15 appearances Linked with: Manchester United

Belgium defender Alderweireld struggled to regain his place in the Tottenham side after an injury lay-off last season, having previously been a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Alderweireld's contract expires at the end of the season and while Manchester United are interested, the reported £75m asking fee could be a stumbling block.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Position: Midfielder Age: 22 2017-18 Championship stats: 30 appearances, 3 goals Linked with: Tottenham, Chelsea

England Under-21 international Grealish performed superbly in Villa's run to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten to top-flight promotion by Fulham.

The Midlands side have financial problems and Grealish has caught the eye of Tottenham, who want to sign him for £20m, but manager Steve Bruce wants double that amount.

Danny Ings (Liverpool)

Position: Striker Age: 26 2017-18 Premier League stats: 8 appearances, 1 goal Linked with: Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester, Newcastle

Once capped England striker Ings has endured a frustrating three seasons at Anfield and found the net just once in the Premier League last term.

That has not deterred the Reds from placing a price tag of at least £20m on the player, with reports suggesting Crystal Palace could seal a deal.

Harry Maguire (Leicester)

Position: Defender Age: 25 2017-18 Premier League stats: 38 appearances, 2 goals Linked with: Manchester United

Solid centre-back Maguire has turned into a dependable starter for both club and country and his stock grew after his performances for England at the World Cup.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing the Yorkshireman up in a £65m deal for Manchester United, although Leicester are reportedly keen for a fee closer to £80m, which would be a world record for a defender.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Position: Winger Age: 22 2017-18 Premier League stats: 30 appearances, 9 goals Linked with: Tottenham, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain

Martial has struggled for first-team opportunities at Manchester United since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and he missed out on a place in the France squad for their triumphant World Cup campaign.

Mourinho was reportedly unhappy that Martial left the club's pre-season tour in the US to fly to France for the birth of his second child and is willing to cash in for £80m.

Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Position: Goalkeeper Age: 30 2017-18 Premier League stats: 10 appearances Linked with: Barcelona, Besiktas

Belgium goalkeeper Mignolet was number two to Karius for much of last season and he has dropped further back after the big money arrival of Brazil number one Alisson from Roma.

Surprisingly, La Liga champions Barcelona are interested in making Mignolet back-up to number one Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, while Turkish side Besiktas could be keen as they are looking for a new keeper after selling Fabri to Fulham.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Position: Midfielder Age: 27 2017-18 Premier League stats: 24 appearances, 7 goals Linked with: Chelsea, Liverpool

Wales international midfielder Ramsey has completed 10 seasons at Arsenal, playing over 300 games, but may fancy a new challenge as he enters the final year of his contract.

New boss Unai Emery has called Ramsey an "important player", but rivals Chelsea are reported to be lining up a £35m move and Liverpool hold an interest too. Will Arsenal cash in?

Willian (Chelsea)

Position: Winger Age: 29 2017-18 Premier League stats: 36 appearances, 6 goals Linked with: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United

Hardworking winger Willian started all five of Brazil's games in their run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but his relationship with Chelsea has been uneasy after being left out of the FA Cup final win over Manchester United by former boss Antonio Conte at the end of last season.

Willian missed the first scheduled day of training for the new season because of a passport issue, and £65m may be enough for his signature with Real Madrid strongly linked.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Position: Winger Age: 25 2017-18 Premier League stats: 29 appearances, 9 goals Linked with: Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Tottenham

Despite missing the first five weeks of last season, pacy winger Zaha notched nine goals and three assists for a Palace side who struggled all campaign at the wrong end of the table.

Manager Roy Hodgson has said he wants the Ivory Coast international to stay at Selhurst Park, but a big money offer may tempt them to sell.