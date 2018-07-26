Scottish Premiership: Fixture changes for St Mirren, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Three Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Celtic and Rangers have been moved for television broadcast.
Celtic's trip to newly-promoted St Mirren will kick-off at 19:45 BST on Friday, 14 September - a day earlier than originally scheduled.
The champions' visit to Kilmarnock has been moved back a day to Sunday, 23 September, with a 12:30 BST kick-off.
As has Rangers' away match against Livingston, which will be played the following Sunday at 13:30 BST.