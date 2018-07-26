Nadia Nadim: Manchester City's Denmark striker hands in transfer request

Nadia Nadim has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions

Manchester City Women striker Nadia Nadim has handed in a transfer request.

The 30-year-old Denmark international has been with the Women's Super League side since January, having agreed her switch to City last September.

Nadim is currently on tour in the United States with City, scoring the only goal in win over Paris-St Germain on Wednesday, but she has seen her playing opportunities limited.

"It is a fantastic club in many ways, but not for me," she told BBC Sport.

"I've never felt home either in Manchester or Man City. I have made it very clear to the management that I want out, and this is something I've felt for a long time."

Nadim was part of the Danish squad who reached the Women's Euro 2017 final.

"I have to think about myself and I can't stay. It is a World Cup year, and I want to be prepared for that. I just hope the club respect me as a person and accept my transfer request. I hope that the situation is solved soon so I can concentrate on football and feeling happy."

Born in Afghanistan, at the age of 12 she fled the country with her mother and sisters as the Taliban gained power and reached a refugee camp in Denmark, before then starting to play football.

She has previously played for clubs including Portland Thorns and Sky Blue FC in the United States.