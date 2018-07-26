Jodie Brett: Brighton sign Everton midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jodie Brett scored for Everton in their Merseyside derby with Liverpool in April

Brighton have signed England Under-23 midfielder Jodie Brett from Everton.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a one-year deal with the Women's Super League club, has moved for an undisclosed fee.

After starting her career at Chelsea, where she won the league and cup double in 2015, she spent 2016 on loan at Bristol Academy.

"She has already gained some valuable experience having featured for both Chelsea and Everton in the top flight," said Brighton boss Hope Powell.