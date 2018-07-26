Matt Taylor: Exeter City boss hoping to sign centre-back and winger before window ends

Jordan Moore-Taylor left Exeter for MK Dons on a free transfer this summer - while fellow centre-back Jordan Storey was sold to Preston North End

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor wants to bring in a defender and a winger before the transfer deadline.

Taylor, who took over from Paul Tisdale in May, has already brought in six new players ahead of his first season.

He released centre-backs Dan Seaborne and Troy Archibald-Henville before seeing Jordan Moore-Taylor leave.

"I'm going to bring in another centre-half, whether that be on loan or permanent, and possibly another attacking wide player," he said.

"We had Kyle Edwards on loan from West Brom last season, someone with that raw ability to beat a player one-on-one and take the team up the pitch.

"Fans, players and staff like a pacey player on either touchline and I want to have that option if I possibly can."

Taylor has named midfielder Jake Taylor as the club's new captain, with record-signing Jayden Stockley his vice-captain.

Jayden Stockley has been linked with a move to a number of Championship clubs

Striker Stockley, who scored 25 goals in 48 games last season as City made the League Two play-off final, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from St James Park.

"He's absolutely vital," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"Everybody saw last season what a handful he is at this level - he's scored goals and picked up again this season in terms of his finishing in training.

"There's always going to be paper talk, but until I get a bid or something in writing from another club, it's only paper talk.

"But I want my players to be playing well, and if they're playing well people are going to be talking about them.

"We are a club that sells our best products and our best players, and that's for a reason, but if they're having success on the pitch it reflects in the papers."