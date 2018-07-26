BBC Sport - Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United manager's heartfelt message after surgery
Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery
- From the section Football
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson sends a heartfelt video message thanking hospital staff for their "great care" after his surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.
Pictures courtesy of MUTV.
READ MORE: Ferguson thanks hospitals after surgery
