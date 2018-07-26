Sir Alex Ferguson: Ex-Manchester United manager thanks hospitals after surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson says he would "not be here today" without the "great care" of hospital staff after his emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.
Ferguson, 76, has spoken publicly for the first time since going home from hospital in a video message on Twitter.
The Scot also thanked well wishers "for the support you have given me".
Ferguson said: "It has made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I have received from all over the world."
