Daniel Iversen: Oldham Athletic add Leicester City goalkeeper on loan

Daniel Iversen will wear the number one shirt at Oldham this season

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson has joined Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Denmark Under-21 international played for the Foxes' Under-23 side last term.

He had spent a period on trial with Oldham recently, featuring in two pre-season fixtures, keeping one clean sheet.

The Latics begin their League Two campaign at home to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, 4 August.

