BBC Sport - Referee checks goal on photographer's camera during Copa Peru match

No VAR? No problem - Ref checks goal on photographer's camera

A referee improvises with his own version of VAR - checking a photographer's camera during a Copa Peru match between FC Retamoso and Auquiato de Pampamarca.

WATCH MORE: The moment youngster gets the better of Neymar

Top videos

Video

No VAR? No problem - Ref checks goal on photographer's camera

Video

Watch: The moment youngster got the better of Neymar

Video

Catches prove crucial as Lightning beat Vipers

Video

Klopp on pressure, trophy expectations and Karius' concussion

Video

'Beef' takes a punch from 'the Body Snatcher'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why Lena is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Video

Highlights: England draw with USA at World Cup

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Watch: 'Glorious' Pavard strike wins goal of tournament

Video

Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI

Video

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired