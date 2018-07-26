BBC Sport - Referee checks goal on photographer's camera during Copa Peru match
No VAR? No problem - Ref checks goal on photographer's camera
- From the section Football
A referee improvises with his own version of VAR - checking a photographer's camera during a Copa Peru match between FC Retamoso and Auquiato de Pampamarca.
WATCH MORE: The moment youngster gets the better of Neymar
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired