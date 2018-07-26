Yoshinori Muto: Newcastle agree deal with Mainz for Japan striker

Yoshinori Muto (left) began his career at FC Tokyo before joining Mainz in 2015

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Mainz for the German side's Japan striker Yoshinori Muto.

Muto, 26, scored eight goals for the Bundesliga club last season as they avoided relegation by five points.

He was in Japan's World Cup squad for Russia but made only one appearance - the 1-0 Group H defeat by Poland.

The fee is reported to be £9.5m and he would boost the options for a team who scored 39 league goals last season, the second fewest of the top 14.

If Muto signs it would bring the number of 2018 summer transfer deals completed by Newcastle to five.

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar arrived from Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday, while the Magpies have also signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent contract following a six-month loan spell and added former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer.

They also signed Chelsea midfielder Kenedy on a season-long loan deal after the Brazilian had a successful six-month spell during the last campaign.