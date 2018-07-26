James Chester: Stoke City bid for Aston Villa player affected by ownership change

James Chester captained Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly against West Ham on Wednesday evening

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett says Aston Villa's change of ownership could affect their chances of signing centre-back James Chester.

City have put in a bid for the 29-year-old, reportedly worth up to £10m.

Last week Villa saw businessmen Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens invest in the club, which has struggled financially since losing the play-off final.

"They're in the middle of a change in ownership potentially, so it makes any deal quite difficult to do," he said.

"But we've got other options as well and that won't be the only deal we're trying to push for," Rowett added to BBC Radio Stoke.

"We have to accept that some deals you can get and some you have to walk away from and see what else is out there."

City have already spent £10m on Tom Ince as well as bringing in Benik Afobe on loan, and outlaying £5m on James McClean.

Badou Ndiaye scored twice in 13 Premier League appearances for Stoke last season

But one player who has been rumoured to be leaving the club is Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Potters in a £14m deal in January, made one appearance during the World Cup - in his country's second group game against Japan.

"We're aware with that type of player that there's going to be lots of interest, but all I can do is say to him that I want to keep our best players if we can," said Rowett.

"I'm mindful that both economically and the wish of the player dictates that it's hard to keep that quality of player, but what I would say is that we want to try, and if he enjoys what he's doing and if he likes what we're trying to achieve in terms of how we're playing then who knows.

"He's a good player, but I'm hopeful that he might stay."