Simon Moore: Sheffield United goalkeeper signs new deal until 2021
-
- From the section Sheff Utd
Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.
Moore, 28, made 19 appearances last season for the Blades after recovering from a pre-season knee injury.
The former Cardiff City keeper was instrumental in their promotion from League One in his first season.
"It's a special dressing room and a great bunch of lads," said Moore. "My most enjoyable years in football have come at this club."