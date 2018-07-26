Simon Moore: Sheffield United goalkeeper signs new deal until 2021

Simon Moore joined Sheffield United from Cardiff City in August 2016

Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

Moore, 28, made 19 appearances last season for the Blades after recovering from a pre-season knee injury.

The former Cardiff City keeper was instrumental in their promotion from League One in his first season.

"It's a special dressing room and a great bunch of lads," said Moore. "My most enjoyable years in football have come at this club."