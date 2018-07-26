Partick Thistle agree loan for Max Melbourne from West Brom
- From the section Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle have signed left-back Max Melbourne on a six-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.
The 19-year-old spent time with Ross County last season, making six appearances as the Dingwall side were relegated from the Premiership.
He also turned out three times for West Brom's under-21 side in the Football League Trophy last term.
Melbourne, who was the Baggies' captain at under-18 level, can also operate as a wing-back.