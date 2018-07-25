BBC Sport - Watch: Manchester United too strong for Club NI

Watch: Manchester United beat Club NI

  • From the section Irish

Manchester United prove too strong for Club NI as they run out 3-0 winners in the Junior Section.

A first-half penalty by Zidane Iqbal gave United the lead.

Further goals from Manni Norkett and Charlie Savage, son of former Wales international Robbie Savage, sealed a comfortable win for the Red Devils.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Manchester United beat Club NI

  • From the section Irish
Video

Netherlands outclass England in World Cup quarter-final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Essex's Coles hits camera with a six during T20 match

Video

Brilliant Kohli leads India fightback

Video

Quick-thinking Lawrence takes clever boundary catch

Video

Ireland beat India on penalties as 'fairytale' run continues

  • From the section Hockey
Video

GB women qualify top in team pursuit

Video

GB men finish fourth in disappointing team pursuit qualifier

Video

'What a ripper' - Ashwin bowls Cook

Video

'Take a bow, skipper' - Brilliant Kohli reaches century

Video

'Unbelievable bowling' - Stokes removes Karthik's middle stump

Video

Curran begins devastating spell with Vijay wicket

Video

'She's put on a fine exhibition' - Hall makes three straight birdies

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired