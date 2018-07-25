BBC Sport - Watch: Manchester United too strong for Club NI
Watch: Manchester United beat Club NI
- From the section Irish
Manchester United prove too strong for Club NI as they run out 3-0 winners in the Junior Section.
A first-half penalty by Zidane Iqbal gave United the lead.
Further goals from Manni Norkett and Charlie Savage, son of former Wales international Robbie Savage, sealed a comfortable win for the Red Devils.
