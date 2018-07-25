BBC Sport - Super Cup NI Premier Section goals
Super Cup NI Premier Section goals
- From the section Irish
Super Cup NI Premier Section goals action from Wednesday's matches which saw wins for Serie B Italia, Vendee and County Antrim.
Serie B Italia beat Otago 3-0, Vendee defeated Edmonton 1-0 while Mark Greene scored a fine opening goal in Co. Antrim's 3-0 win over NI Select.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired