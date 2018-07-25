Jerome Sinclair: Watford forward loaned to Sunderland for the 2018-19 season

Jerome Sinclair played four first-team games for Liverpool before joining Watford

Watford forward Jerome Sinclair has been loaned to League One side Sunderland for the 2018-19 season, with a January recall clause included.

The 21-year-old has played 12 games for the Hornets and scored one goal since joining from Liverpool in July 2016.

Sinclair, who cost £4 million when he left Anfield, has also had loan spells at Wigan and Birmingham City.

"He's at a stage in his career where he needs to play games so he's hungry to prove himself," boss Jack Ross said.

