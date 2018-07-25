Jerome Sinclair: Watford forward loaned to Sunderland for the 2018-19 season

Jerome Sinclair
Jerome Sinclair played four first-team games for Liverpool before joining Watford

Watford forward Jerome Sinclair has been loaned to League One side Sunderland for the 2018-19 season, with a January recall clause included.

The 21-year-old has played 12 games for the Hornets and scored one goal since joining from Liverpool in July 2016.

Sinclair, who cost £4 million when he left Anfield, has also had loan spells at Wigan and Birmingham City.

"He's at a stage in his career where he needs to play games so he's hungry to prove himself," boss Jack Ross said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired