BBC Sport - County Londonderry surge past Rangers FC
County Londonderry surge past Rangers FC
- From the section Irish
Orrin McLaughlin and Matty Walker score first half goals as County Londonderry defeat Rangers FC in front of a boisterous home crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Walker's long range stunner is yet another brilliant goal that Londonderry have scored in this year's Super Cup NI.
The tournament moves into the semi-final stage on Thursday.
