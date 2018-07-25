Jonny Castro Otto: Wolves sign Atletico defender on loan
Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of defender Jonny Castro Otto from Atletico Madrid.
The 24-year-old recently joined Atletico on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo, where he made 36 La Liga appearances last season.
The full-back has represented Spain 34 times at youth level.
Otto is Wolves' second new arrival this week following the signing of Joao Moutinho from Monaco.