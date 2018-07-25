Jonny Castro Otto: Wolves sign Atletico defender on loan

Jonny Castro Otto
Otto, left, was part of the Celta Vigo side that lost to Manchester United in the 2016/17 Europa League semi-final.

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of defender Jonny Castro Otto from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old recently joined Atletico on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo, where he made 36 La Liga appearances last season.

The full-back has represented Spain 34 times at youth level.

Otto is Wolves' second new arrival this week following the signing of Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired