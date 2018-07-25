Steve Bruce: Aston Villa majority owners give manager full support to continue

Steve Bruce took charge of Saturday's friendly against Burton Albion

Steve Bruce has been given "full support" to stay as Aston Villa boss after meeting with new majority owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Ex-France striker Thierry Henry had been heavily linked to replace Bruce, amid speculation following the recent arrivals of the two new investors.

Bruce, 57, led Villa to the Championship play-off final last season but they lost to Fulham at Wembley.

He has won 42 of his 89 games in charge since arriving in October 2016.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Henry, 40, was an assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez at the 2018 World Cup and it was reported he was being lined up to take his first managerial role at Villa Park.

The decision to retain Bruce comes after several high-profile departures since the end of last season, including former England captain John Terry from the playing staff and chief executive Keith Wyness and director of football Steve Round from off-field roles.

The financial environment Bruce will work in has been eased by the investment from billionaires Sawiris and Edens.

Villa needed fresh income urgently after their play-off final loss brought to light serious financial issues, exacerbated by missing out on the £160m-plus windfall that would been generated by a return to Premier League football.

The club missed a £4m tax payment in June, with now co-chairman Dr Tony Xia understood to have cash flow problems because of strict rules about money leaving his native China.

Villa reached an agreement with HM Revenue and Customs over the payment soon afterwards.

However, with a reduced parachute payment from the Premier League in their third season outside the top flight and Financial Fair Play regulations to comply with, there are likely to be restraints on transfers.