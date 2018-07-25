BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager on pressure, expectation and Loris Karius

Klopp on pressure, trophy expectations and Karius' concussion

Speaking to BBC Sport, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't care about the pressure after spending £170m on players.

Read more: Klopp - I don't care about the pressure

Top videos

Video

Klopp on pressure, trophy expectations and Karius' concussion

Video

Watch: 'Glorious' Pavard strike wins goal of tournament

Video

Highlights: England draw with USA at World Cup

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI

Video

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Video

'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rivalry between Thomas and Froome 'doesn't exist'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: Co. Londonderry stun Manchester United

Video

I've broke the curse - Kruse on winning World Fencing silver

  • From the section Fencing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired