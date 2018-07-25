BBC Sport - Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday pre-season friendly ends in fracas
Mansfield v Owls friendly ends in fracas
- From the section Mansfield
A bad-tempered pre-season friendly between Mansfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ended in chaos.
The Football Association say they are looking into the fracas, which started following a tackle from Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri.
Mansfield won the match 2-1.
