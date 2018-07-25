Rangers: Ryan Kent could make debut against Osijek in Europa League

Ryan Kent at Glasgow Airport as the Rangers squad left for Croatia

Ryan Kent could make his Rangers debut against Osijek after manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the on-loan Liverpool winger's international clearance has been received.

Rangers are in Croatia for the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday.

And Gerrard has no concerns over featuring 21-year-old winger Kent.

"Ryan is in a good place physically as he has had a few weeks working with Jurgen Klopp," said Gerrard.

"He is an attacking player who can play on either side, and also at number 10. He is an exciting player to watch and we hope he can help us in terms of creativity."