Marseille: French side fined and face European ban for fans' behaviour

Marseille lost 3-0 to Atletico Madrid in the 2018 Europa League final

French side Marseille face a one-year suspension from European competitions unless the behaviour of their fans improve, Uefa have announced.

Last season's Europa League runners-up have been ordered to play their next European home game behind closed doors and have been fined £88,774.

Further sanctions include a partial closure of the Stade Velodrome for their following home game in Europe.

Liverpool have also been fined £7,101 for their fans' conduct against Roma.

Last season's Champions League finalists were charged for having fans set off fireworks, the throwing of objects and crowd disturbances in their semi-final first-leg win at Anfield on 24 April.

Marseille were punished for the same offences, as well as acts of damage and late kick-offs in matches against RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg.

They have also been ordered to contact Lyon, in whose stadium the final against Atletico Madrid took place, in order to pay for the damage caused by their supporters.

Uefa have told Marseille, who finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Europa League, that their "exclusion from Uefa competition is deferred for a probationary period of two years".