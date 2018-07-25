BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: Co. Armagh defeat Colina 2-0
Watch: Co. Armagh defeat Colina 2-0
- From the section Irish
Co. Armagh secure a 2-0 victory over Chilean side Colina in the junior section at Clough.
Goals from Conall O'Callaghan and Michael McConville helped the county side to victory and ensured they finished the group stage unbeaten.
