Robert Green: Chelsea sign ex-England goalkeeper on a free transfer

Robert Green signing a Chelsea contract
Robert Green has 12 England caps and played in the 2010 World Cup

Chelsea have signed former England goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old joins on a free transfer after being released by Huddersfield, where he did not make a first-team appearance last season.

Green has played over 650 games for Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Leeds and has 12 England caps.

Chelsea say he will provide back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero at Stamford Bridge.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," Green told Chelsea's official website.

"You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this - and it is a short conversation.

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

Robert Green on Twitter: &amp;quot;It's been a crazy few days but I am incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in world football.&amp;quot;

Green did not play for Huddersfield last season and featured once for Leeds United in a 5-1 victory over Newport County in the Carabao Cup in August.

However, he did play every minute of the previous season's Championship campaign with the Elland Road side.

He becomes Chelsea's second summer signing after Italy midfielder Jorginho followed new boss Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli.

