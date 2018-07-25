Hibernian: Celtic talk will not prevent John McGinn playing - Neil Lennon

Celtic target John McGinn scored one of six Hibernian goals in last week's Europa League win over NSI Runavik

John McGinn will keep playing for Hibernian until the club "reach agreement" with Celtic over a potential transfer, says head coach Neil Lennon.

Hibs reportedly rejected a third Celtic bid for the Scotland midfielder, who is out of contract next summer, on Monday.

And Lennon says McGinn, 23, will play in Thursday's Europa League second qualifying round meeting with Greek side Asteras Tripolis at Easter Road.

"There's a lot of speculation, but he's playing tomorrow," Lennon said.

"Until both clubs reach an agreement, we will utilise John as best we can, and I have to manage him as well.

"He's a human being, he has ambitions like we all do. Seeing his name in the paper every day is bound to have some effect on him, but certainly not in playing football.

"There are going to be other suitors wanting him - not only Celtic - but we have a valuation of John. No club has reached that and we're very comfortable with that."

Lennon insists he is not actively looking for a replacement for McGinn, and instead is focusing his attention on his depleted attack.

Monday's sale of Simon Murray to South Africans Bidvest Wits left Lennon with only two senior strikers - Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw - at his disposal.

Former Croatia Under-21 international Ivan Lendric, who spent last season with French second-tier Lens, has arrived on trial.

However, Lennon indicated the prospect of Jamie Maclaren returning after scoring eight goals in 15 games on loan from SV Darmstadt last term has receded.

"I don't know if that ship has sailed," he said of the Australian, who still has two years left on his contract with the German club.

"He's back at Darmstadt and I don't know what his situation is. We've had no communication with either for quite a while now.

"[Lendric] has come in of his own accord, we're having a look at him for three or four days. He's been playing in France, he had a very good spell in Slovenia."