Allan: Liverpool midfielder extends deal before Eintracht Frankfurt loan

Allan in action for Hertha Berlin
Allan played against Bayern Munich during a spell with Hertha Berlin in 2016

Liverpool midfielder Allan has signed a contract extension before joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian, who is yet to play for Liverpool's first team, joined the Reds from Internacional in September 2015.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus and featured in their two Europa League ties with Everton.

He has previously had loan spells with SJK, Sint-Truidense and Hertha Berlin.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired