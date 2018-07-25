Chloe Arthur: Birmingham City Women sign former Bristol City Women midfielder
Birmingham City Women have signed Scotland midfielder Chloe Arthur on a two-year deal following her departure from Bristol City Women.
The 23-year-old is the second signing of the summer by the Blues, following the arrival of former Sunderland captain Lucy Staniforth.
"I needed a new challenge and I know Birmingham have a really good team," Arthur told the Blues' club website.
Manager Marc Skinner added: "She has a wonderful tenacity about her."
The Birmingham boss continued: "I've been monitoring Chloe ever since I took over the club. She without doubt has the potential to become one of the best box-to-box midfielders in country."