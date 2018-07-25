Chloe Arthur: Birmingham City Women sign former Bristol City Women midfielder

Chloe Arthur made her senior international debut for Scotland in February 2015

Birmingham City Women have signed Scotland midfielder Chloe Arthur on a two-year deal following her departure from Bristol City Women.

The 23-year-old is the second signing of the summer by the Blues, following the arrival of former Sunderland captain Lucy Staniforth.

"I needed a new challenge and I know Birmingham have a really good team," Arthur told the Blues' club website.

Manager Marc Skinner added: "She has a wonderful tenacity about her."

The Birmingham boss continued: "I've been monitoring Chloe ever since I took over the club. She without doubt has the potential to become one of the best box-to-box midfielders in country."