Europa League qualifiers: New Saints planning Cardiff City switch

Cardiff City Stadium replaced Ninian Park as Cardiff City's home ground in 2009.

Europa League second qualifying round first-leg: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 26 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website & Red Button. Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online.

Welsh champions The New Saints will play their Europa League third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium should they progress in the competition.

Saints will face Kazakhstan side Astana or Midtjylland of Denmark if they beat Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar.

They face Lincoln in the first leg at Park Hall on Thursday.

Uefa regulations mean Saints' Park Hall in Oswestry is unable to stage games after the second qualifying round.

The two-legged third qualifying round will be held on 9 and 16 August.

"It gives the lads an opportunity to play in such a fantastic place like that," Saints boss Scott Ruscoe said.

"But that's the next round. We've got to make sure that we do our work in these two legs and gives us a chance to play Astana or Midtjylland.

"Both of those teams are very strong and we'll have to be at our best to compete."

Ruscoe's side dropped into the Europa League after they lost 5-4 on aggregate to Shkendija in the Champions League first qualifying round.