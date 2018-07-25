Tom Conlon: Port Vale sign former Stevenage midfielder

Tom Conlon scored two goals in 25 appearances for Stevenage

Port Vale have signed former Stevenage midfielder on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old featured 25 times over four seasons for League Two side Stevenage, but was released at the end of last season.

Conlon signs after a trial spell at Vale Park that saw him feature against Nuneaton, Blackpool and Wolves.

Vale boss Neil Aspin said: "He gets about the park but he's prepared to put his foot in and he's good on the ball."

