Jack Marriott: Derby sign Peterborough striker as Martyn Waghorn interest continues

From the section

Jack Marriott scored 33 times for Peterborough United in all competitions last season

Derby County have completed the signing of Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott on a three-year deal.

Posh had previously rejected three bids from Frank Lampard's Derby for the 23-year-old, who scored 27 goals in League One last season.

He becomes the Rams' fourth summer signing after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Derby also continue to be interested in signing Martyn Waghorn from Championships rivals Ipswich Town.

Forward Waghorn, 28, is 12 months into a two-year contract with Ipswich.

The former Sunderland, Leicester, Wigan and Rangers player was Town's top scorer with 16 goals last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.