Sean Raggett & Marek Rodak: Rotherham United sign Norwich defender and Fulham goalkeeper on loan

Marek Rodak was the hero of Rotherham's play-off semi-final win against Scunthorpe, earning the praise of boss Paul Warne

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan, while Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak returns on the same terms.

Former Lincoln defender Raggett, 24, has the option to return to Norwich in January, where he has made two first-team appearances.

Rodak, 21, helped the Millers win promotion to the Championship last term in a previous season-long stay.

The Slovakia Under-21 keeper had been involved in Fulham's pre-season plans.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said of Raggett: "He needs game-time and we've found a solution that he's able to play at our level."

