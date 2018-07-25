Torquay United: Club announce £40m new stadium proposal

Torquay United were relegated from the National League last season

National League South side Torquay United have announced a £40m development proposal for a new stadium, academy and event arena.

The proposals include an expandable stadium which has a capacity of 10,000, as well as a 30,000 capacity arena.

A housing development will also be included, along with a hotel and hospitality facilities.

"This is a great opportunity for us to join businesses planning investment in Torbay," chairman Clarke Osborne said.

"Our project will bring major inward investment, long-term sport and leisure facilities - and equip the club to climb back into the English Football League and stay there."

Truro City will share Torquay's current Plainmoor home with their National League South rivals next season.