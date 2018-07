From the section

Jordy Clasie featured for Southampton in a pre-season game with Schalke earlier this month

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has rejoined former club Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Clasie returns to Feyenoord after signing for Southampton from the Dutch club in 2015 for a fee in the region of £8m.

The 27-year-old made 49 appearances at St Mary's before spending last season on loan at Club Brugge.

The Netherlands midfielder played 20 times for Brugge as they won the Belgian title.