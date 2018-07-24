BBC Sport - Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI
Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI
Irish
After their surprise defeat by County Londonderry on Monday, Manchester United rekindle their Super Cup NI Junior Section hopes by beating Rangers 1-0 in Ballymena.
George Walters hit the winning goal for a United team which included Charlie Savage, son of former Wales international and BBC Radio 5 live football pundit Robbie Savage.
