League Cup: St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk, Elgin 0-3 Alloa

Stefan Scougall sweeps in the only goal at McDiarmid Park
Stefan Scougall made the breakthrough for St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

Stefan Scougall scored the only goal as St Johnstone beat Falkirk to move top of League Cup Group B.

The midfielder tucked in a Richard Foster reverse pass on 31 minutes.

Montrose can move back to the summit with a win at Forfar on Wednesday, but Saints will guarantee progress with victory at Station Park on Saturday.

Alan Trouten scored for the third successive match as Alloa Athletic won 3-0 at Elgin City to lead the way in Group A.

Jake Hastie knocked in a double for the Wasps, with goals at the start of each half.

Unbeaten Ross County can leapfrog Alloa with a win away to Arbroath on Wednesday.

