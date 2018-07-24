League Cup: St Johnstone 1-0 Falkirk, Elgin 0-3 Alloa
Stefan Scougall scored the only goal as St Johnstone beat Falkirk to move top of League Cup Group B.
The midfielder tucked in a Richard Foster reverse pass on 31 minutes.
Montrose can move back to the summit with a win at Forfar on Wednesday, but Saints will guarantee progress with victory at Station Park on Saturday.
Alan Trouten scored for the third successive match as Alloa Athletic won 3-0 at Elgin City to lead the way in Group A.
Jake Hastie knocked in a double for the Wasps, with goals at the start of each half.
Unbeaten Ross County can leapfrog Alloa with a win away to Arbroath on Wednesday.