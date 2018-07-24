Karim Bellarabi: Bayer Leverkusen winger collapses in pre-season friendly

Karim Bellarabi
Karim Bellarabi has scored one goal for Germany

Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi collapsed from exhaustion in a pre-season friendly and will remain in hospital overnight for observation.

The 28-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Germany, was replaced at half-time in Leverkusen's 2-0 friendly win over Wuppertal.

Bellarabi was assessed in hospital before being given the all-clear by medical staff.

Leverkusen said on social media that Bellarabi "is doing well".

